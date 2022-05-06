Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

After no midweek game, the Blues have had a full week to prepare for Wolves' visit to Stamford Bridge.

During training at Cobham, Callum Hudson-Odoi returned from an achilles injury, but he remains sidelined along with Ben Chilwell.

Mateo Kovacic returned against Everton from an ankle problem and is again available for the league encounter this weekend.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

But Jorginho and N'Golo Kante have handed Tuchel a double midfield blow after the Chelsea head coach ruled the pair out of this weekend's meeting.

He told reporters on Friday in his pre-match press conference:“For N’Golo it comes a little early the match. Jorgi is out as well. These two we are missing. Callum is still out. Ben Chilwell is still out. That’s pretty much it. The rest are available."

Tuchel is hoping for a reaction with the Blues eyeing to cement their place in the top four. He knows it is down to them to finish the job and wants his team to step up to show what they are capable of following defeat to Everton last time out.

IMAGO / Sportimage

He added: "It’s our responsibility that’s why we need another reaction, another reaction of a reaction. We had a week to prepare which was nice but not nice because we prefer to play Champions League. Was nice to have the team, have influence in training, set the focus on things we want to improve and we need to, we want to meet our standards and we demand a lot from us.

"I think there are a lot of reasons why it is maybe normal to drop in intensity and in the level of effort but as we are an elite sports team, we compete on the very highest level of this sport. There is not much room for normal behaviour. We want elite behaviour. This includes me. We need to step up, show another reaction and that we can play better, have more impact and effort in the matches and start from there tomorrow."

