Chelsea team news to Liverpool: Thiago Silva out, Tammy Abraham doubtful, Callum Hudson-Odoi available

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Liverpool in the Premier League on Thursday night at Anfield.

Chelsea travel to Merseyside looking to extend the gap over Jurgen Klopp's side who are currently one place below the Blues in sixth, with just one point separating the two sides.

They are yet to be beaten under Tuchel's management since he was appointed as Frank Lampard's successor at the end of January (W6, D3) and will keen to continue the unbeaten start.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

And Tuchel confirmed the team news in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday, confirming that Thiago Silva is unavailable for his side.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is fit and available for selection but Tammy Abraham is a doubt due to an ankle problem.

Tuchel said: "Callum has no issue at all, full training. Thiago made his first training with the team but did not finish the last exercise, just to be taking no risk. I assume he trains today but not 100 per cent so he will not join us for Liverpool.

"Tammy had some problems with the ankle yesterday [Monday] so we will see."

Tuchel is likely to stick with the back three of Cesar Azpiliicueta, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger on Thursday at Anfield.

