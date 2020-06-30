Absolute Chelsea
Frank Lampard to make late calls on Christian Pulisic and Andreas Christensen ahead of Chelsea's clash with West Ham

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news ahead of the trip across the capital to face West Ham on Wednesday at the London Stadium in the Premier League.

Chelsea have picked up where they left off prior to the break - winning all three of their games since the restart, most recently beating Leicester City to head into the FA Cup semi-finals.

Lampard made six changes at the King Power, which saw Andreas Christensen, Fikayo Tomori and Callum Hudson-Odoi all miss out, while Christian Pulisic went off with a calf problem. 

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday, the Chelsea boss provided an update on the team news ahead of the London derby. 

"Christian Pulisic felt a bit of tightness in his calf when he came off against Leicester, which we're managing, but I haven't got an answer yet. It feels better than it did at the end of the game but we'll see tomorrow.

"Andreas Christensen likewise, he is in the squad but we will have to see with another 24 hours because of the tight turnaround."

