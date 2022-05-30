Skip to main content

Chelsea Thanks Thomas Tuchel, Emma Hayes, Players & Staff for Support During Takeover Process

Chelsea have penned a message of thanks to Thomas Tuchel, Emma Hayes, the players and staff at the club for their support during the takeover process.

The sale was officially confirmed on Monday, as the 
Todd Boehly-Clearlake consortium took ownership of Chelsea.

Releasing a statement on the official Chelsea website, the club have thanked those involved at Cobham with their support during the sale process.

In their letter of thanks, Chelsea wrote: "We would like to thank all of the bidders for their engagement, effort and participation in this process.

"We would also like to thank our men and women footballers, the staff of both teams, everyone in our Academy, and in particular Thomas Tuchel and Emma Hayes for their patience and support during this process. And, of course, thank you to all our partners, staff and fans during this difficult phase for the Club."

The Blues continued to extend their thanks to the Fans' Forum, Supporters Trust and further groups.

"We additionally wish to state our appreciation for the efforts of the Fans' Forum, Chelsea Supporters Trust, Chelsea Supporters Group, Chelsea Supporters Club and Chelsea Pitch Owners for engaging with bidders and conveying their views and expectations of any new owner," they continued.

The club finalised by thanking those involved with the takeover from external parties.

Concluding, the statement wrote: "And finally, we would like to thank for their help, assistance, and support those persons with whom we have worked with at:

"DCMS, HM Treasury, UEFA, The FA, The Premier League, The Raine Group, Northridge Law, Simmons & Simmons, Ernst & Young, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman, And, of course, Roman Abramovich for 19 amazing, unforgettable years." 

Abramovich's successful spell at the club has come to an end, with Chelsea looking to the future under Boehly and Clearlake's stewardship.

