Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thiago Silva Update Issued After Testing Positive for Covid-19 Ahead of Chelsea's Win vs Spurs

Chelsea have been handed a positive update regarding Thiago Silva's condition after he was forced into self-isolation having tested positive for Covid-19 this week.

The blow was confirmed on Wednesday prior to Chelsea's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi finals as Silva and N'Golo Kante had tested positive for the virus

"Unfortunately Thiago Silva and N'Golo Kante, which is key for us," said Tuchel on who was out of the squad for the London derby clash. "Two important players. We had the information today in the morning so it is quite challenging. We were pushed."

imago1008948251h (1)

Silva's week started off positive following the announcement on Monday of his one-year contract extension to take him into the 2022/23 season.

But Silva will now miss three matches. He's served one already against Spurs, and will now miss the FA Cup third round tie against Chesterfield on Saturday, as well as the return second leg against Spurs next Wednesday.

Read More

He could return against Manchester City next weekend should he return a negative test prior to day 10 and is fit enough to be selected by Tuchel at the Etihad Stadium to face the Premier League leaders.

imago1008948046h

As he serves his time in isolation, his wife Belle Silva posted an update on Instagram of the Brazilian's status. 

She wrote: “He is fine without symptoms and in quarantine.”

Chelsea had to revert to a four-back system against Spurs due to the Blues not having five fit defenders to pack out the defence. A sign of the problems Tuchel is currently facing. 

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008947837h
News

Thiago Silva Update Issued After Testing Positive for Covid-19 Ahead of Chelsea's Win vs Spurs

1 minute ago
imago1007678993h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Make Sergino Dest Approach as Barcelona Set Asking Price

34 minutes ago
imago1008573574h (1)
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Chesterfield: How to Watch/Live Stream | FA Cup

1 hour ago
imago1007904789h
Transfer News

Report: Lucas Digne Wants Chelsea Move Amid Newcastle United, West Ham & Leicester Interest

1 hour ago
imago1007603890h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Chesterfield | FA Cup

2 hours ago
imago1007511003h
News

Official: Thomas Tuchel Nominated for The Best FIFA Men's Coach Award for 2021

2 hours ago
imago1008793209h
News

Official: Mason Mount Nominated for December's Premier League Player of the Month Award

3 hours ago
imago1008894027h
News

'Done Everything They Can' - Romelu Lukaku Praises Chelsea Teammates For Helping Him Settle at Chelsea

3 hours ago