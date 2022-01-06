Thiago Silva Update Issued After Testing Positive for Covid-19 Ahead of Chelsea's Win vs Spurs

Chelsea have been handed a positive update regarding Thiago Silva's condition after he was forced into self-isolation having tested positive for Covid-19 this week.

The blow was confirmed on Wednesday prior to Chelsea's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi finals as Silva and N'Golo Kante had tested positive for the virus.

"Unfortunately Thiago Silva and N'Golo Kante, which is key for us," said Tuchel on who was out of the squad for the London derby clash. "Two important players. We had the information today in the morning so it is quite challenging. We were pushed."

Silva's week started off positive following the announcement on Monday of his one-year contract extension to take him into the 2022/23 season.

But Silva will now miss three matches. He's served one already against Spurs, and will now miss the FA Cup third round tie against Chesterfield on Saturday, as well as the return second leg against Spurs next Wednesday.

He could return against Manchester City next weekend should he return a negative test prior to day 10 and is fit enough to be selected by Tuchel at the Etihad Stadium to face the Premier League leaders.

As he serves his time in isolation, his wife Belle Silva posted an update on Instagram of the Brazilian's status.

She wrote: “He is fine without symptoms and in quarantine.”

Chelsea had to revert to a four-back system against Spurs due to the Blues not having five fit defenders to pack out the defence. A sign of the problems Tuchel is currently facing.

