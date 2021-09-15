Chelsea Set Impressive Defensive Record Since Thomas Tuchel's Arrival

Chelsea have set a highly impressive defensive record since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel in January.

The German boss was brought in to replace club legend Frank Lampard at the helm, and soon guided the club to their second Champions League title.

He also led the Blues to Super Cup victory in August and has ensured a strong start to this season's Premier League campaign.

SIPA USA

According to OptaJoe on Twitter, Chelsea have amassed 23 clean sheets since Tuchel joined the club as manager, the most by any club in Europe's big five leagues.

Manchester City are the closest team with 16, while both Sevilla and Monaco have recorded 15, and Lille and Manchester United follow behind with 14 each.

Tuesday evening's 1-0 Champions League win against Zenit added to the tally, and made it six clean sheets out of a possible eight in the competition during Tuchel's reign so far.

In the Premier League, it is currently 14 clean sheets out of a possible 19 for the Blues, including three so far this season already.

Chelsea have only conceded in two games this campaign, with one coming in the Super Cup final against Villarreal and the other at Anfield in the league clash against Liverpool.

With the Blues backline possessing so much quality and experience, the stats come as no surprise. They are well drilled and resolute in defence, and are currently one of the most difficult teams to break down in world football.

Chelsea will be looking to make it a 24th clean sheet when they take on Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon.

