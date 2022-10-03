Chelsea To Assess Goalkeeping Situation In Lead Up To The New Year

Chelsea are set to look at their goalkeeping position in the coming months, with both Edouard Mendy and Kepa's futures in doubt.

Kepa has been holding the fort as the Blues' stand-in No.1 whilst Mendy has been on the sidelines with a knee injury, one that forced him to withdraw from the Senegal squad over the international break.

In the three games Kepa has started while Mendy has been out, it has been a positive showing from the Spaniard, but despite these strong performances, Matt Law of the Telegraph reports that it seems his position at the club, alongside Mendy, is far from certain.

Kepa in action against Crystal Palace IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Kepa has three years remaining on his seven-year contract with Chelsea which he signed when Chelsea made him the world's most expensive goalkeeper in August 2018 after buying him from Athletic Bilbao, the club viewing him as their No.1 for the future which, safe to say, hasn't worked out like many expected it to.

Mendy on the other hand has come under some intense scrutiny recently, with his ability on the ball a concern for his side with some nervy moments forcing Blues fans to cover their eyes in fear countless times of late.

The Senegalese also has three years left on his Chelsea deal after signing a five-year contract upon his arrival from Rennes in September of 2020.

Mendy's ability in possession has been in need of improvement for some time now IMAGO / PA Images

Atletico Madrid's goalkeeper Jan Oblak has been mentioned as a possible target for the Blues as January nears, that rumour coming at a time where Chelsea are also believed to have also sorted a pre-contract agreement with RB Leipzig midfielder Christopher Nkunku which once again shows Todd Boehly's pro-activeness in the market as he looks to make Chelsea the dominant force in English football once again.

