Chelsea to Complete Sale By Allowing Government to 'Hold' £1.6BN Abramovich Loan

Chelsea are hoping to complete the sale of the club by allowing the UK government to hold the £1.6 billion loan owed to owner Roman Abramovich, according to reports.

This comes after it was reported that Chelsea have told the government that they want to restructure the way the club is being sold to repay the debts.

However, the Times has now revealed that the Chelsea sale by allowing the government to hold the £1.6BN loan owed to Abramovich.

imago1010932031h

It is believed that the sale can be completed with no money being paid to Camberley until the UK government is satisfied that none of the £1.6 billion will go directly to Abramovich or his beneficiaries.

The report continues to state that the ownership of Camberley is unclear but appears to be linked to Roman Abramovich or his family. Martin Broughton's group wanted more information about the trust and to assure that money would go to Ukraine before signing off on a request to pay the loan.

Furthermore, Raine Group have been unable to access the document regarding Camberley as it is a sanctioned entity they must not communicate with. Raine knows the identity of the trustee but is in the dark about the identities of the beneficiaries.

imago1011305893h

Out of the money from the final sale it is believed that £1 billion will be donated to the Ukraine crisis, with the remainder held until other issues are resolved.

Todd Boehly's group are leading the race and should be named as the next owners of Chelsea in the coming days.

imago1011305893h
