Chelsea to consider Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers as potential replacement for Frank Lampard

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich could turn to Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers should the club decide to part ways with current manager Frank Lampard.

Rodgers, 47, former academy head-coach at Cobham, is admired by the Chelsea board for the incredible job he's doing at the King Power and is among the shortlist of options to succeed Lampard at the helm in west London.

According to the Mirror, Chelsea are prepared to make a move for Rodgers if Lampard is axed anytime soon but understand that the ex-Liverpool and Celtic boss wouldn't want to move until the summer.

Rodgers has revolutionised Leicester's style of play since his arrival to the club in February 2019.

The English manager has introduced an exciting brand of attacking football at the club and spent cleverly in the summer to bring in the likes of James Justin, Timothy Castagne and Wesley Fofana - all incredible additions who've been some of the Foxes' stand-out players so far this season.

His side, following their 2-0 victory over Lampard's underwhelming Blues on Tuesday night, are sitting pretty in third place in the Premier League table.

Moreover, Frank Lampard believes Chelsea's opponents in the Premier League on Tuesday night, Leicester City, are in the race for the league title.

Chelsea are in a purple patch - five defeats in their last eight in the Premier League, it's a concerning look for the Blues right now.

However, according to Christian Falk, despite Chelsea's recent slump, Lampard could end up retaining the job till the end of this campaign.

Falk also reported that ex-PSG boss Thomas Tuchel is the board's preferred choice should they axe Lampard in the foreseeable future while Ralf Rangnick remains a back-up option.

It may be worth noting that Rodgers has a wealth of experience in the Premier League - having almost led a brilliant Liverpool side to the title in the 2013/14 campaign, and an opportunity to take the Chelsea job could prove to be too good to turn down.

