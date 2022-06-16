Skip to main content
Chelsea To Continue Partnership With Telecommunications Company 'Three' After Previously Wanting To Remove Their Logo

Three's Sponsorship of Chelsea looks set to resume after previously distancing themselves from the club due to former owner Roman Abramovich's connections to Vladimir Putin.

The company asked for their logo to be removed from the shirts and the stadium following the UK government sanctioning Abramovich in March after Putin lead Russia to invade Ukraine.

Due to the sanctions, Nike were unable to manufacture new unsponsored kits for the team and so the Blues continued to wear the sponsor until the end of the season.

Marcos Alonso Mason Mount Reece James Manchester United

Three has been Chelsea's main sponsor since 2020.

The change of heart is likely due to the new position the club finds itself in. LA Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly purchased the team from Abramovich in May for £4.25billion.

With the deal continuing, this season marks the last year of the contract, and so a decision must be made by both parties as to whether they extend the sponsorship, or they part ways and Chelsea will need to find another main sponsor.

Timo Werner/ Kai Havertz
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Other recent shirt sponsors include Yokohoma tyres, who sponsored the team from 2015-2020, as well as Samsung, a long-standing sponsor which lasted from 2005-2015.

Chelsea's sleeve sponsor is also set to change, with Hyundai being replaced with cryptocurrency group WhaleFin.

imago1006147721h
