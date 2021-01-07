Chelsea to cover costs of providing accommodation to NHS workers during lockdown

Chelsea have confirmed they will be once again providing accommodating to NHS workers and covering the costs following the announcement of another lockdown.

England are in their third lockdown in the space due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Chelsea are once again on hand to help out the NHS.

The Blues were one of the first to help out when the pandemic began in March 2020 and are continuing their initiative in 2021.

Roman Abramovich has shown his generosity to the National Health workers on more than one occasion. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

In a message on the official Chelsea website, it said:

"With England back in lockdown, Chelsea Football Club is once more providing accommodation at Stamford Bridge to the National Health Service [NHS].

"Club owner Roman Abramovich will again be covering the costs of providing the accommodation, which includes bed and breakfast, in the Copthorne Hotel. A similar initiative was rolled out last March in response to the first coronavirus outbreak in London.

"Many of the medical staff will be working long hours and may not be able to travel home or would have to make long commutes at a time when the virus is so transmissible. The rooms will be initially available until the next government review in mid-February.

"Millennium Hotels and Resorts, who manage the hotel, are supportive and assisting the club in providing this service to the NHS."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube