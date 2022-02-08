Chelsea to 'Make Every Possible Accommodation' to Send Thomas Tuchel to the Club World Cup

Skip to main content
Chelsea to do All They Can to Get Thomas Tuchel to Abu Dhabi for Club World Cup

Chelsea will 'make every possible accommodation' to help send Thomas Tuchel to the United Arab Emirates for their participation in the FIFA Club World Cup.

The Blues' boss tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of their FA Cup fourth round tie against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday and has thus been unable to join them on their travels as of yet.

His side will face Al Hilal in the semi-finals of the tournament on Wednesday, and will compete in the final on Saturday should they win.

According to The Athletic, the European Champions will 'make every possible accommodation' to get him to travel to Abu Dhabi for the competition.

It is unlikely that he will be able to regroup with his squad before their match against Al Hilal and his presence at the final, should they make it, is thought to be 'ambitious.'

Tuchel will be tested on a regular basis and if it becomes a possibility, there is a chance he will be able to travel to the United Arab Emirates.

However, the report suggests that his players and staff should continue to work and prepare for the competition with the belief that he might not be there.

Chelsea earned qualification for the tournament courtesy of their Champions League success last season, beating Manchester City in Porto to secure their second ever title in the competition.

They last made an appearance in the Club World Cup in 2012 but lost to Corinthians in the final, and will be keen to win it at the second time of asking this month.

