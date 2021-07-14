Sports Illustrated home
Chelsea to Face AFC Bournemouth in Pre-Season Friendly on July 27

Another game in the calendar.
Chelsea will face AFC Bournemouth in a pre-season friendly, it has been revealed. 

Thomas Tuchel's side's preparations for the 2021/22 season are starting to take shape. 

As per Adam Newson, Chelsea's plans for the next few weeks have now been confirmed.

Chelsea are set to face Championship side Bournemouth in a friendly on Tuesday 27 July at the Vitality Stadium.

Prior to the trip to the south coast, Chelsea will head to Dublin for a week-long camp from next Tuesday (20 July) where they will hope to play a local side during their stay in Ireland.

This comes after Chelsea were confirmed to play Peterborough United in their first friendly of pre-season on Saturday morning at their Cobham base. 

Chelsea will face Arsenal and Spurs in the Mind Series following the Bournemouth game, before their season begins on August 11 in Belfast against Villarreal in the Super Cup. 

Tuchel will oversee his side's first Premier League match of the season at Stamford Bridge on August 14 when Crystal Palace make the short trip across London, now under the management of Patrick Vieira. 

Full Schedule

July 17 - Peterborough United (h) | Friendly 

July 20 - Fly to Dublin for week-long camp

July 27 - Bournemouth (a) | Friendly

August 1 - Arsenal (a) | Friendly 

August 4 - Spurs (h) | Friendly

August 11 - Villarreal (n) - UEFA Super Cup

August 14 - Crystal Palace (h) | Premier League

