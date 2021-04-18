Chelsea to face Leicester City in FA Cup final after Manchester City win

Chelsea will face Leicester City in the FA Cup final after beating Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday evening.

Thomas Tuchel's side reached the final for the fourth time in the last five season after Hakim Ziyech's finish from close range in the 55th minute knocked the Premier League leaders out, ending their dreams of a quadruple this season.

The Blues set up a tie against either Leicester City or Southampton, and it has now been confirmed they will face Brendan Rodgers’ side next month.

It ended 1-0 at Wembley in the other semi-final on Sunday evening which confirmed the teams for the final.

Chelsea will head to Wembley on Saturday 15 May and will be looking to go step further than the 2019/20 campaign after falling to a 2-1 defeat to Arsenal back in August.

Tuchel was 'very proud' of his side's performance at Wembley which will see him have a chance of winning his first trophy in charge of the Blues since taking over in January.

"It was a very, very strong performance. Very happy and very proud.

“We played an excellent 35 minutes in the first half, then we had to suffer 10 minutes of some easy ball losses and, of course, the quality of City.

"Then we played another half an hour so, so strong. Deserved the lead, deserved to win and could even be one goal higher.

"The last 15 minutes we suffered a lot because they played with a lot of risks, many offensive players and we were becoming a bit tired.

"But it was a very, very strong performance and very happy for my team, very proud they performed at this level today."

