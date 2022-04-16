Chelsea will face Liverpool in the FA Cup final if they claim victory against Crystal Palace in the other semi-final.

Thomas Tuchel's play Patrick Vieira's side at Wembley on Sunday afternoon for a spot in the final, and the winner's reward is a showdown with Liverpool.

They blew Manchester City away on Sunday in the capital, scoring three in the first half, punishing a lacklustre City side, which saw Sadio Mane bag a brace including slide tackling Zack Steffen to put the ball in the back of the net.

That came after Ibrahima Konate put the Reds ahead with a delightful header just nine minutes into proceedings at Wembley.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Jack Grealish pulled one back within minutes of the second half restarting to offer City some hope of getting back into the tie.

Bernardo Silva scored another in stoppage time to reduce the deficit to just one goal, but it was too little too late as Liverpool ensured they booked their place in next month's final in the capital.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Now it's on Chelsea to get their job done on Sunday. But Palace won't be an easy task, despite the Blues having already beaten their London rivals twice in the Premier League this season.

Tuchel said ahead of the cup tie: “The constant level on which they are playing, high level of energy, commitment. They are playing throughout the season in the same way. It is a big belief, a real team effort, very close to the coach. They are calming the club down, calming the situation down which was not easy with so many players leaving before the season. Did a fantastic job, created a very energetic team full of individual quality and very, very dangerous counter-attacking team. A committed group, very tough to play against in the league and will be a tough one.

"For us and for them it is a huge opportunity to play at Wembley. We need to be very well prepared to control the counter-attacks, the individual quality, the dribbles and play with the same level of intensity. They can create a certain atmosphere, especially at Selhurst Park but also at Wembley.”

