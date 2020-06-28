Chelsea will face Manchester United in semi-finals of FA Cup

Chelsea have been drawn against Manchester United in the semi-finals of the Emirates FA Cup.

Frank Lampard’s side booked their spot at Wembley in the last-four after beating Leicester City on Sunday at the King Power Stadium, after Ross Barkley netted the only goal of the game.

It was a poor performance by the Blues’ standards but they clinched the all-important win and they now face a test against Ole Gunnar Solskjær's side.

Lampard wasn’t pleased with his side’s performance on Sunday and says it was his worst since taking charge last summer.

“We didn't play that badly for 45 minutes this season. We've played better and lost games. I'm positive that's not the norm for us but it had to be addressed. I’ll give the players a bit of leeway because of tight turnaround but I wasn't happy with that. We were fortunate not to be losing at half time.”

Semi-final ties are scheduled to take place on the weekend of 18/19 July, with the final on Saturday 1 August.

Full draw:

Manchester United vs Chelsea

Arsenal vs Newcastle or Manchester City

