Chelsea to Face Peterborough United in Pre-Season Friendly

Chelsea will face Peterborough United in a behind closed doors pre-season friendly this weekend, it has been confirmed.

Thomas Tuchel's side have started to return to pre-season training at Cobham ahead of the 2021/22 campaign and their first fixture has now been announced.

They will face Championship side Peterborough United on July 17 at their Cobham training facility.

This will be the Blues' first friendly of pre-season before they travel to Ireland for a training camp. Tuchel's men will then face Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur as part of a series to raise awareness and funds for Mental Health charity Mind.

Chelsea's campaign begins on August 11 in Belfast against Villarreal in the Super Cup. Crystal Palace are their first Premier League opponents of the 2021/22 campaign - Tuchel will welcome the Eagles to Stamford Bridge on August 14.

What have Peterborough said on the friendly?

Boss Darren Ferguson said: “It’s a game that has come at the right time for us. It will be a good test of where we are at. It’s obviously a big step up in standard. It’s a game against high quality players. I understand they will be using first team players so we will need to have our defensive shape spot on for a start.

“It also gives us a chance to get away for a couple of days. We will travel down on Thursday night, train at Chelsea on Friday and then play the game Saturday morning.

