Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Chelsea to face QPR in friendly ahead of Premier League restart

Matt Debono

Chelsea are set to play Queens Park Rangers in a friendly behind closed doors ahead of the season restarting in two weeks. 

The Blues are stepping up their preparations after Frank Lampard's side played an in-house game at Stamford Bridge on Saturday to build match practice and fitness prior to the league recommencing. 

Several academy stars including Henry Lawrence and Tino Anjorin joined the first-team with the Blues set to play their first competitive match since March. 

As per Nizaar Kinsella of Goal, Lampard's side will face QPR as the Blues look to make themselves ready ahead of facing Aston Villa in a fortnight. 

It remains unknown when the two sides will face each other. 

Chelsea travel to Villa Park to face Aston Villa on Sunday 17 June before welcoming Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side to west London four days later.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Pedro offers himself to Valencia but wages stumbling block

Chelsea winger Pedro is out of contract this summer and will become a free agent when his current deal expires on June 30.

Matt Debono

Why Willian's exit from Chelsea this summer could all but be confirmed

Willian is out of contract at Chelsea this summer and is expected to leave after seven seasons at the club.

Matt Debono

Kurt Zouma 'most likely' to leave Chelsea as Blues eye Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake

Chelsea are interested in bringing Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake back to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Matt Debono

by

Osgood4

Timo Werner's move to Chelsea will be announced soon once medical is completed

Timo Werner is on the verge of joining Chelsea this summer from RB Leipzig and the deal is set to be announced soon.

Matt Debono

by

Samuels

When Timo Werner's deal to Chelsea will be announced

Timo Werner's transfer to Chelsea is now one of the worst kept secrets in football. It's a matter of when, not if.

Matt Debono

Have Christian Pulisic & Billy Gilmour teased their new shirt numbers ahead of next season?

During Chelsea's in-house game at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, the squad wore their usual shirt numbers however several wore different numbers.

Matt Debono

Pictures: Chelsea host in-house game at Stamford Bridge ahead of Premier League restart

Frank Lampard's Chelsea side underwent an in-house game at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon as they ramped up their preparations ahead of the Premier League season returning.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: Academy was always going to be a priority at Chelsea

Frank Lampard has revealed bridging the gap between the first-team and academy at Chelsea was always going to be a priority when he landed the job last summer.

Matt Debono

RB Leipzig chief denies contact with Chelsea over Timo Werner

RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff has revealed no contact has yet been made with Chelsea over forward Timo Werner.

Matt Debono

Report: Pedro doesn't want to finish season at Chelsea after agreeing deal to join Roma

Chelsea winger Pedro Rodriguez is set to leave the club this summer after five years in west London, but the Spaniard may not see out the remainder of the Premier League season.

Matt Debono