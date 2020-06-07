Chelsea to face QPR in friendly ahead of Premier League restart

Chelsea are set to play Queens Park Rangers in a friendly behind closed doors ahead of the season restarting in two weeks.

The Blues are stepping up their preparations after Frank Lampard's side played an in-house game at Stamford Bridge on Saturday to build match practice and fitness prior to the league recommencing.

Several academy stars including Henry Lawrence and Tino Anjorin joined the first-team with the Blues set to play their first competitive match since March.

As per Nizaar Kinsella of Goal, Lampard's side will face QPR as the Blues look to make themselves ready ahead of facing Aston Villa in a fortnight.

It remains unknown when the two sides will face each other.

Chelsea travel to Villa Park to face Aston Villa on Sunday 17 June before welcoming Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side to west London four days later.

