Chelsea to Face Real Madrid in Champions League Quarter-Final

Chelsea have been drawn against Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Thomas Tuchel's side came out 4-1 aggregate winners over LOSC Lille in the round of 16, winning 2-0 at home before a 2-1 victory at the Stade Pierre Mauroy

Now, the Blues will face Real Madrid in the next round as they look to defend their title.

Last season saw Chelsea lift the Champions League trophy, qualifying top from their group before beating Atletico Madrid in the round of 16, dominating over two legs.

Next up for Chelsea was FC Porto in the quarter-final stages before they faced Real Madrid in the semi-finals.

The final was an all English affair, with Chelsea triumphing 1-0 thanks to a Kai Havertz goal.

This season, Chelsea have lost one match in the Champions League, falling to defeat in Italy as Juventus won 1-0, with the Blues falling to second place in the group stages.

The first leg of the quarter-final ties will be played on April 5/6 and the return fixtures on April 12/13.

Full confirmed draw:

Chelsea vs Real Madrid

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid

Villarreal vs Bayern Munich

Benfica vs Liverpool

