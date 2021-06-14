Chelsea to Find Out 2021/22 Premier League Fate On Wednesday

The Premier League fixture list for the 2021/22 campaign will be released on the morning of Wednesday 16 June.

Chelsea's league campaign will begin on the weekend of Saturday 14 August, subject to television broadcast selections.

The 38 game season will run until Sunday 22 May 2022 when the final day of the season is played out.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Chelsea know who they will be facing, but the order of their fixture list will be confirmed this week.

All the details ahead of the fixture launch

When: Wednesday 17 June

Time: 9am (UK)

Where: You will be able to see the first and last fixture live on Absolute Chelsea's Twitter page as soon as the news break.

You can also check out here on Absolute Chelsea the full fixture list from 9am as soon as it is released.

Thomas Tuchel's hopes for the 2021/22 campaign

After the Champions League triumph and prior to signing a new deal, Tuchel insisted he was still hungry for more titles and will push his side to the limit from day one next season.

"I will stay hungry, that I want the next title and I feel absolutely happy, as a part of a really ambitious club, a strong part of a strong group. That suits my belief and my passion about football in the moment perfectly.

“So my desire is to go for more victories, to grow as a coach and to push the group on the first day of the next season to the limit.

“We have work to do to close the gap, and this is what I’m all about."

Sipa USA

He added: “Of course now is the time to celebrate for some days, enjoy and to let it sink in. Of course this is the time now for one or two weeks and to talk about it and reflect on it. But then it does surprisingly not a lot to you.

“And I think that’s good, because nobody wants to rest, I want the next one, the next title, the next process.

“I want to be a part of it and I demand to be a part of it. And this is what comes next, make no mistake about it.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube