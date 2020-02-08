Chelsea are set to receive a fresh look in the 2020/21 season after a representative of supplier Nike confirmed that kit templates will be ditched.

The Blues currently have a £60 million-a-season deal with the kit supplier which began in 2017, and will run for 15 seasons.

However, if you have thought that the kits have been boring in recent years with clubs getting the same template of kit, those days are over from next season.

Nigeria have benefitted off of the Nike design, as have the USMNT who recently announced their new kits.

Senior Director of Global Communications for Nike Heidi Burgett confirmed via social media that each club will have their own bespoke look from the 2020/21 season.

“We're ditching the templates. For the 2020 kits, Nike designers had 65 chassis options available to them across varying necklines, sleeves, cuffs, badge placement, etc. From hand-drawn prints to custom fonts, each team’s look will be its own.”

Chelsea have enjoyed bespoke kits to a degree this season with designs commemorating their first FA Cup win, and their stadium; Stamford Bridge.

Nike have come under scrutiny with various training kits being first-team shirts for other teams, but those days of 'copy and paste' appear to be over.

----------

Fellow Premier League clubs Liverpool, Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur will also be affected with the confirmed change.

----------

