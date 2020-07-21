Absolute Chelsea
Frank Lampard confirms Chelsea will give newly-crowned Premier League champions Liverpool guard of honour at Anfield

Matt Debono

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has confirmed that they are 'very happy' to give Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side a guard of honour when they visit Anfield on Wednesday evening.

The Blues travel north to face Liverpool as they continue their quest to lock down Champions League football next season. 

But they will face stern opposition in the Reds who are 18 points clear at the top of the table.

Liverpool provided Chelsea a guard of honour back in 2015 when the Blues won the league, and Lampard confirmed they will follow suit when they travel to Anfield.

chelsea-v-liverpool-premier-league

"I’m very happy to give a guard of honour to a team that deserves it but I’m not sure what the protocol will be, circumstances with dictate what happens with that," revealed Lampard. 

"As for the trophy lift, we will see because it might depend on other factors after the game."

Lampard went on to compliment Liverpool's achievements this season and has huge respect for Klopp's team ahead of the league clash. 

"What I will say is that we go there with huge respect to Liverpool for what they’ve achieved this season. We have to respect a team that won the league so well, as they have done.

"They have had an incredible campaign, so there can be a small dip. They were virtually unbeatable this season, but I’m only considering the best Liverpool facing us tomorrow and that’s what we’ve planned for."

----------

