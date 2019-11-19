Absolute Chelsea
Chelsea to have transfer ban appeal heard on Wednesday by CAS

Matt Debono

Chelsea will have their transfer ban appeal heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport [CAS] on Wednesday. 

FIFA found Chelsea guilty of breaching article 18 and 19, which concerns the signing of minors and third party influence, respectively. 

An appeal was lodged by the club, but it was knocked back by the football governing body. 

Kovacic
Frank Lampard was only able to acquire Mateo Kovacic in the summer due to the Croatian already being registered with the Premier League club.Getty Images

Documents were then published over the appeal and the appeals committee found the Blues in breach of regulations on 150 occasions which they labelled 'inexcusable'.

                                                                ----------------

Frank Lampard though has appeared to have coped well as the Blues have thrived this season in difficult circumstances. 

The loss of their most-prized asset in the summer, Eden Hazard, hasn't affected Chelsea as they continue to prosper in the Premier League, currently sat in third spot in the league.

Youngsters Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori and Callum Hudson-Odoi have exceeded under Lampard after they were given opportunities this term in the Chelsea side. 

All have gone on to make appearances for the England senior team with Gareth Southgate, which recently saw Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount score their first goal for their country.

                                                                 ----------------

Any decision will not be made on Wednesday, but proceedings will begin where the Blues will showcase their defence to why they should have their embargo lifted ahead of the January transfer window which is around six weeks away. 

Chelsea will be eager for their appeal to be given a verdict before the window commences in January, which is expected, and for it to be overturned and lifted. 

