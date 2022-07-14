Chelsea To Name Former Manchester City Executive Tom Glick as CEO

Chelsea are set to announce Tom Glick as their new chief executive officer with the appointment expected to set off some club-wide changes to a post-Roman Abramovich era.

The former Manchester City executive will take control of the business side at the West London club under new co-owner Todd Boehly (via The Athletic).

Glick (second from right) stands with Carolina Panthers' head coach, team owner and general manager. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Glick has experience working with New York City FC and the City Football Group, as well as holding a presidential role at the NFL franchise, the Carolina Panthers until February 2022.

Since Clearlake's unconventional take over of the Blues, several executives have departed, including technical director Petr Cech and transfer expert Marina Granovskaia.

With Boehly forced to work as interim sporting director following the recent exits, Glick provides the first step to getting Chelsea back on track, with a new director expected before January 2023.

