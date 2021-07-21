Chelsea to Face Drogheda United in Pre-Season Friendly in Ireland

The Blues will play in their second pre-season match.

Chelsea will play Irish side Drogheda United in a behind close doors pre-season amtch tomorrow ahead of the new season.

It will be Chelsea's second match of pre-season following a 6-1 victory over Peterborough United.

The match is set to be played just outside of Dublin, where the Chelsea team are based this week.

Chelsea FC

Unfortunely for Blues fans, much like the Peterborough game, it will not be available to watch live and the only way to find out about the action will be when Chelsea release a match report following the conclusion of the match.

This will be the Blues' second friendly of pre-season as they have travelled to Ireland for a training camp. Tuchel's men will then face Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur as part of a series to raise awareness and funds for Mental Health charity Mind.

Chelsea's campaign begins on August 11 in Belfast against Villarreal in the Super Cup. Crystal Palace are their first Premier League opponents of the 2021/22 campaign - Tuchel will welcome the Eagles to Stamford Bridge on August 14.

All the details

When: Thursday 22 July

Where: Dublin, Ireland

Kick Off: 6:30pm (UK)

Where to Watch: The game will be played behind closed doors and won't be available to watch.

Chelsea's Pre-Season Schedule

July 20 - Fly to Dublin for week-long camp

July 22 - Drogheda United (a) | Friendly

July 27 - Bournemouth (a) | Friendly

August 1 - Arsenal (a) | Friendly

August 4 - Spurs (h) | Friendly

August 11 - Villarreal (n) - UEFA Super Cup

August 14 - Crystal Palace (h) | Premier League

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube