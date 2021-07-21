Chelsea to Face Portsmouth on the Same Day as Bournemouth Clash

The Blues will face Portsmouth on the same day they face Bournemouth.

A Chelsea side will face off against Portsmouth on Tuesday 27 July, whilst also facing Bournemouth on the same day.

Therefore, a different side will play in each match, but it is unaware which side the Blues will take to face Pompey.

Absolute Chelsea understands that the match is likely to be played behind closed doors as the Blues face Bournemouth, where fans are allowed to attend, on the same day.

Chelsea FC

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley confirmed the match, saying: “We now go into a game against Luton on Saturday, a game against Chelsea on the Tuesday and then a game against Peterborough followed by what I call a mop up game against Bournemouth for anyone that still needs the minutes.”

With the Blues first team facing Bournemouth on the same day, Chelsea's development squad is set to face off against the League One side.

It has not been announced where the match will be played, just that it will take place next week.

Thomas Tuchel is looking at his players ahead of the new season and the match against Portsmouth will involve those who are not part of the first team plans for next season.

Chelsea's Pre-Season Schedule

July 20 - Fly to Dublin for week-long camp

July 22 - Drogheda United (a) | Friendly

July 27 - Bournemouth (a) | Friendly

July 27 - Portsmouth | Friendly

August 1 - Arsenal (a) | Friendly

August 4 - Spurs (h) | Friendly

August 11 - Villarreal (n) - UEFA Super Cup

August 14 - Crystal Palace (h) | Premier League

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube