Chelsea to pull out of plans for European Super League

Chelsea are to withdraw from the European Super League. 

Roman Abramovich has led the way to withdraw the Blues from the competition after it was received with heavy opposition which saw fans protest outside Stamford Bridge ahead of their game against Brighton.

As per the BBC who broke the story, Chelsea are preparing the documentation to leave the ESL. 

The Telegraph added that Abramovich led the decision and was never keen on the idea of the Super League. 

Manchester City will also pull out of the competition, and Barcelona have made their intentions clear that they will not join the ESL until their socios decide.

