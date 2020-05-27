Chelsea to resume contact training after unanimous Premier League vote

Frank Lampard and his Chelsea side will now be able to resume contact training after a vote was unanimously passed by Premier League clubs on Wednesday.

After returning to training last Tuesday in small groups, the Blues can now step up their training as tackling is now allowed.

In a statement released on Wednesday by the Premier League:

"Premier League Shareholders today voted unanimously to resume contact training, marking another step towards restarting the Premier League season, when safe to do so.

"Squads are now able to train as a group and engage in tackling while minimising any unnecessary close contact.

"The Premier League’s priority is the health and wellbeing of all participants.

"Strict medical protocols are in place to ensure the training ground is the safest environment possible and players and staff will continue to be tested for COVID-19 twice a week.

"Stage Two of the Return to Training protocol has been agreed following consultation with clubs, players, managers, the PFA, LMA and the Government.

"Discussions are ongoing as work continues towards resuming the season, when conditions allow."

----------

