Chelsea forced to wait until summer for Bundesliga duo Jadon Sancho and Timo Werner

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard will have to wait until the summer to land two of his biggest transfer targets - Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho and Timo Werner of RB Leipzig. 

The Blues are entering the window for the first time since this time last year following a ban, and Frank Lampard is looking to bolster his squad in the hopes of clinching a Champions League spot for next season. 

But they have had their plans for Bundesliga duo Jadon Sancho and Timo Werner put on hold until the summer. 

As reported by Goal, Borussia Dortmund are keen to keep hold of Sancho until at least the summer after the 19-year-old signed a new long-term contract with the German side not to long ago. 

Chelsea have had long-standing interest in the England international, and Manchester United have been keeping a keen eye on him too. 

Unfortunately for Frank Lampard, a top forward target in Timo Werner from RB Leipzig will too not be making a transfer in the January transfer window. 

The 23-year-old is looking to put any talk about his future on hold until after the summer following the conclusion of the European Championships, and wants to focus on Leipzig's Bundesliga title charge where they currently sit in first position. 

The Blues will also be able to acquire Werner for a cheaper fee in the summer due to it being understood that the forward has a release clause in his contract which comes into play in the summer. 

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard admits he has not considered a swap deal for Wilfried Zaha which includes Olivier Giroud joining the Eagles.

----------

For Frank Lampard and the Chelsea hierarchy it means alternative targets are having to be looked at.

Moussa Dembele [Lyon], Wilfried Zaha [Crystal Palace], Fyodor Chalov [CSKA Moscow] and Samuel Chukwueze [Villarreal] have all been looked at as potential targets.

----------

