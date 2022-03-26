Chelsea to Wear Away Kit in FA Cup Semi-Final Against Crystal Palace

Chelsea are set to wear their away kit against Crystal Palace in their FA Cup semi-final clash at Wembley.

The Blues have reached the final four of the competition for the third consecutive campaign as they look to win another piece of silverware this season.

It will also be their second trip to the national stadium in the current campaign, having previously played there in the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool at the end of February.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Thomas Tuchel's side will be wearing their away kit for the clash against the south London outfit, with Palace confirming on their Twitter that they will feature in their home strip.

Chelsea reached the semi-finals thanks to their 2-0 win away at Middlesbrough last weekend, courtesy of goals from Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech.

They have also previously beaten Chesterfield, Plymouth Argyle and Luton Town on their road to Wembley.

The Eagles, who last reached the semi-finals in 2016, claimed a 4-0 victory in their respective quarter-final against Everton, who are managed by Chelsea legend Frank Lampard.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The World and European Champions having already faced Palace twice this season.

A 3-0 win on the opening day of the campaign saw Trevoh Chalobah score his first senior goal for the club, and a 1-0 victory at Selhurst Park was secured by a late goal from Ziyech at the back post.

Chelsea are looking to compete on various fronts until the end of the season, with the Champions League quarter-finals against Real Madrid still to come.

