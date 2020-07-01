Chelsea have confirmed they will debut their new home strip in their Premier League clash against West Ham United on Wednesday evening at the London Stadium.

Their new kit was announced on Wednesday morning after their new shirt partnership with Three commenced on July 1.

But they confirmed that supporters will see the kit in the flesh on Wednesday evening in east London.

"The 2020-21 Chelsea home kit will be worn for the first time in the Premier League game against West Ham today and is available from our official online store and the Stamford Bridge Megastore from 9 July," it read on the official Chelsea website.

Tammy Abraham and Fran Kirby penned their thoughts on the new strip which they will both wear next season.

"The kit is really, really smart – very Chelsea," said Tammy Abraham. "You can see the story behind the kit with how it looks and all the little touches that remind you of a good suit. I think we will certainly be the best dressed team next season."



"I’m really excited to be wearing this kit when we take to the pitch again for the 20/21 season," added Kirby. "Winning the WSL was an incredible moment for the club and we’ll be proud to be wearing the new kit as champions next season."

