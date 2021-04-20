Chelsea 'told' they can't leave European Super League by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez

Chelsea have been told by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez that they can't back out of the new European Super League.

Thomas Tuchel's side confirmed their involvement in the new competition on Sunday night, becoming of the 15 founding members of the Super League which includes a total of six English clubs.

But the reaction to the new 'anti-competition' has been strong and widely criticised which has seen reports claim that two English clubs are 'close to losing their nerve', and could pull the plug.

Chelsea and Manchester City are believed to be the most skeptical about the new competition, but as per Perez who spoke in an interview on Monday, he says they can't make a U-turn now.

"The contract of the Super League is binding. Nobody can leave, we will work all together. All the clubs signed the contracts last Saturday, there's no problem."

Blues supporters are expected to head to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday to voice their concerns and stance over the new Super League.

What has Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel had to say on the announcement?

The Chelsea head coach was placed in front of the media on Monday and left his faith in the club to make the right decisions.

"I have known about it since yesterday [Sunday]," said Tuchel on the European Super League.

"But, I am here to be in the hardest competition, that is why I came here, this is what I love - to play in the hardest competitions in Europe. That’s what I am at Chelsea.

"As you know, I do not get too involved with the subjects around us, I am a bit sad that the subjects are there now as I was hoping to talk about the Man City game or, more importantly, the Brighton game.

"This is clearly not the case today but as you know, I am part of this club, I trust my club to make the right decisions. I think it is too early to judge everything and it is not my part.

"On my badge at Chelsea it says I have to play my role, everyone has to play their role and mine is to be a coach and to be focused. We have an important game coming up."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube