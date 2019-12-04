Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Loan Army
Match Coverage

Chelsea transfer ban: Frank Lampard offers update on CAS appeal

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has given an update on when Chelsea are expecting to hear back from the Court of Arbitration for Sport [CAS] over their appeal against their transfer embargo.

Currently serving a two-window ban, Chelsea are hoping they will have their appeal halved from a two-window ban to one. 

The Blues will be looking to be able to spend in the upcoming January transfer window, having not been able to spend back in the summer following Frank Lampard's arrival at Stamford Bridge.

But after the hearing commenced on the 22nd November, Frank Lampard has provided an update on the Blues' hearing.

"I haven’t heard any more," Lampard said. "So I would wait and reserve judgement until we get the judgement and see where we want to go from there."

When asked when he thinks the outcome will be given, Lampard said: "Very soon I believe. Days, I think."

Chelsea appealed their decision to FIFA however they rejected it, so the Court of Arbitration for Sport is their final chance of getting their embargo shortened. Otherwise for Chelsea, it will mean having to wait until the summer to acquire players.

The club have always denied any wrongdoing following their ban, but will now face a tense wait to find out the outcome of the appeal. 

Frank Lampard has coped considerably well since taking charge despite the ban, with youngsters' flourishing this term, but he will be eager to strengthen the squad with extra quality.

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Frank Lampard reveals why Marcos Alonso has been left out of Chelsea squad

Matt Debono
0

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard admits he needs the whole squad at the club this season for their 2019/20 campaign, despite the absence of full-back Marcos Alonso this term.

Chelsea injury news: Tammy Abraham injury update ahead of Aston Villa

Matt Debono
0

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has confirmed he will make a late call on whether Tammy Abraham will feature for the Blues against Aston Villa.

Chelsea receive double boost ahead of Premier League clash against Aston Villa

Matt Debono
0

Frank Lampard has received a boost ahead of Chelsea’s encounter with Aston Villa on Wednesday in the Premier League.

Preview: Chelsea vs Aston Villa | Premier League

Matt Debono
0

Chelsea will be looking to end their run of two straight defeats in the Premier League as they host Aston Villa on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea draw Nottingham Forest in FA Cup third round

Matt Debono
0

Chelsea have been handed a home tie in the third round of the FA Cup after they were drawn with Championship side Nottingham Forest.

Jeremie Boga refuses to rule out Chelsea return after having 'no regrets' departing Stamford Bridge

Matt Debono
0

Jeremie Boga left Chelsea in the summer of 2018 to head to Italy to the Serie A but reveals he has no regrets over departing Stamford Bridge.

FA Cup third round draw: details of time and Chelsea's ball number

Matt Debono
0

Chelsea will find out their fate in the FA Cup with the third round draw set to take place on Monday.

Chelsea injury news: Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham 'hopeful' of being fit for Aston Villa clash

Matt Debono
1 0

Tammy Abraham has provided an injury update on his hip injury as the forward looks to make a return to the Chelsea side.

Report: Chelsea keeping tabs on QPR midfielder Eberechi Eze

Matt Debono
0

Chelsea have been linked with Championship starlet Eberechi Eze, with the QPR midfielder attracting interest from across the Premier League.

Jose Mourinho looking to 'keep Spurs close' to Chelsea as gap drops to six points in the Premier League

Matt Debono
0

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is looking to keep chasing Chelsea after his side recorded another victory at the weekend against Bournemouth.