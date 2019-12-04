Chelsea transfer ban: Frank Lampard offers update on CAS appeal

Frank Lampard has given an update on when Chelsea are expecting to hear back from the Court of Arbitration for Sport [CAS] over their appeal against their transfer embargo.

Currently serving a two-window ban, Chelsea are hoping they will have their appeal halved from a two-window ban to one.

The Blues will be looking to be able to spend in the upcoming January transfer window, having not been able to spend back in the summer following Frank Lampard's arrival at Stamford Bridge.

But after the hearing commenced on the 22nd November, Frank Lampard has provided an update on the Blues' hearing.

"I haven’t heard any more," Lampard said. "So I would wait and reserve judgement until we get the judgement and see where we want to go from there."

When asked when he thinks the outcome will be given, Lampard said: "Very soon I believe. Days, I think."

Chelsea appealed their decision to FIFA however they rejected it, so the Court of Arbitration for Sport is their final chance of getting their embargo shortened. Otherwise for Chelsea, it will mean having to wait until the summer to acquire players.

The club have always denied any wrongdoing following their ban, but will now face a tense wait to find out the outcome of the appeal.

Frank Lampard has coped considerably well since taking charge despite the ban, with youngsters' flourishing this term, but he will be eager to strengthen the squad with extra quality.

