James, Chilwell & Mount Included in England's Provisional Euro 2020 Squad

Gareth Southgate has named his provisional England squad for the European Championships this summer, which includes three Chelsea players.

The England boss announced his squad for the tournament on Tuesday afternoon, which sees all Reece James, Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount included.

Southgate will take the extra days to assess his squad before the June 1 deadline, which is the latest he can submit his final 26-man squad for the Euros which begin on June 11.

He named a 33-man squad but Fikayo Tomori wasn't on the list and will miss out this summer for England.

Seven players will be cut from the initial 33 ahead of the Championships.

Full confirmed England provisional squad

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Sam Johnstone (West Bromwich Albion), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield United).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Ben Godfrey (Everton), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kyle Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ben White (Brighton & Hove Albion).

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Declan Rice (West Ham), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton).

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

