Chelsea trio named in FA Cup Team of the Round following Sheffield United win

Three Chelsea players have been included in the FA Cup Team of the Round for the quarter-finals, as per WhoScored.

Chelsea progressed into the semi-finals of the competition after a 2-0 victory over the Blades at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon in the last-eight.

An own goal from Oliver Norwood, who deflected Ben Chilwell's goal-bound shot into the back of his own net, put the hosts ahead before substitute Hakim Ziyech sealed the win in second-half stoppage time, finishing from close range after Thomas Tuchel's side countered.

And three Blues players - Emerson Palmieri, Ben Chilwell and Mateo Kovacic have all had their performances recognised after being included in the WhoScored FA Cup Team of the Round.

Chelsea have now extended their unbeaten start under Tuchel to 14 games in all competitions, conceding just two goals in that time, and now face Manchester City in the semi-finals after the draw was made shortly after their win on Sunday.

Christian Pulisic was awarded the BBC Man of the Match award but didn't make the Southampton-dominated Team of the Round.

Ratings

Emerson Palmieri - 7.52

Ben Chilwell - 8.71

Mateo Kovacic - 8.16

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Thomas Tuchel provided an honest assessment post-match stating that his side were fortunate at times, but in the end they came out deserved winners as they booked their place in the semi-finals at Wembley next month.

