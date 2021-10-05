October 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Chelsea Trio Named in Nations League Combined XI Ahead of Finals

Author:

A hat trick of Chelsea players have been named in WhoScored's Nations League combined XI. 

Romelu Lukaku, Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta have all been included in the overall team as they prepare for their Nations League semi-final fixtures this week.

The trio have been selected thanks to their impressive starts to the season.

Chelsea have the most of any other team in the squad and are the only side to have more than one player included.

Lukaku's inclusion is courtesy of a solid start to his second stint at the Blues. 

He scored on his debut away at Arsenal and proceeded to score a brace against Aston Villa in the Premier League, before netting the winner against Zenit in the Champions League.

Left wing-back Alonso has also enjoyed a strong start to the current campaign. He netted Chelsea's first Premier League goal of the season against Crystal Palace on the opening day and assisted Thiago Silva for his goal against Tottenham Hotspur.

MA4

Club captain Azpilicueta has appeared in every game for the Blues this season bar one and has entered his tenth season at the club.

The Spaniard has also recorded three assists in ten games so far, including Timo Werner's goal against Southampton on Saturday.

Both Belgium and Spain will play their Nations League semi-final fixtures this week, with the former taking on France and the latter facing Euro 2020 Champions Italy.

The winners of both games will meet on Sunday in the final, with the semi-final losers also competing in a third place play-off game.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_35009459
News

Three Chelsea Stars Named in Nations League Combined XI

34 seconds ago
sipa_34757574 (1)
Transfer News

Report: Real Madrid Eyeing Possible January Move For Antonio Rudiger Signing

45 minutes ago
sipa_32747571
Features/Opinions

'I Don't Get It' - Chelsea Fans React to Southgate & Hudson-Odoi Talks Over England Future

1 hour ago
sipa_34757574 (1)
News

Report: Antonio Rudiger Won't Make Decision Over Chelsea Future Before January

1 hour ago
sipa_35373793 (2)
Transfer News

Report: Rudiger's Latest Contract Offer Falls Short of Expectations

2 hours ago
sipa_35377802
News

Jorginho: I've Improved A Lot Since Joining Chelsea in 2018

2 hours ago
sipa_35377802
News

'I Had to Adapt Myself' - Jorginho Comments on England and Italy Differences

3 hours ago
sipa_35373793 (2)
Transfer News

Report: Bayern Munich, Real Madrid & PSG 'Watching Antonio Rudiger's Chelsea Situation Closely'

3 hours ago