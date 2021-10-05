Three Chelsea Stars Named in Nations League Combined XI

A hat trick of Chelsea players have been named in WhoScored's Nations League combined XI.

Romelu Lukaku, Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta have all been included in the overall team as they prepare for their Nations League semi-final fixtures this week.

The trio have been selected thanks to their impressive starts to the season.

Chelsea have the most of any other team in the squad and are the only side to have more than one player included.

Lukaku's inclusion is courtesy of a solid start to his second stint at the Blues.

He scored on his debut away at Arsenal and proceeded to score a brace against Aston Villa in the Premier League, before netting the winner against Zenit in the Champions League.

Left wing-back Alonso has also enjoyed a strong start to the current campaign. He netted Chelsea's first Premier League goal of the season against Crystal Palace on the opening day and assisted Thiago Silva for his goal against Tottenham Hotspur.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Club captain Azpilicueta has appeared in every game for the Blues this season bar one and has entered his tenth season at the club.

The Spaniard has also recorded three assists in ten games so far, including Timo Werner's goal against Southampton on Saturday.

Both Belgium and Spain will play their Nations League semi-final fixtures this week, with the former taking on France and the latter facing Euro 2020 Champions Italy.

The winners of both games will meet on Sunday in the final, with the semi-final losers also competing in a third place play-off game.

