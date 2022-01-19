Chelsea Trying to Find Solutions to Poor Form, Says Kepa Arrizabalaga

Kepa Arrizabalaga insists Chelsea are working to find solutions to their recent problems and poor form.

They are now four Premier League games without a win having drawn 1-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday night.

It was a result that frustrated Chelsea after conceding from a set-piece.

"Of course there is disappointment and frustration," Kepa told Chelsea TV post-Brighton. "We only got a point because they scored from a set-piece. We worked a lot, we ran a lot, but in small details we lost two points.

"Set-pieces are about concentration, about focus and taking your man. We have to look at ourselves, not outside, and improve."

As they dust themselves down to go again on Sunday against Tottenham Hotspur, Kepa is adamant they are working to get back to winning ways as well as re-finding their form.

"There is not one solution," added the Spaniard. "We are working on it, trying to find solution."

Chelsea are now looking behind their shoulder as other teams play catch up following multiple postponements.

Kepa continued: "We are honest. We are in good positions in all the competitions - we are in the Champions League, we have the League Cup final and the World Club Cup - but in the Premier League we have dropped points in the last month. We have to get back to winning ways because everybody is coming (up behind us).

‘We need points because we want to be on top of the league, but we have to look at ourselves, improve and step up. We have another big game on Sunday, a London derby, and from there we go."

