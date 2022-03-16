Chelsea Unable to Sell Champions League Tickets for Rest of Season Under Roman Abramovich Following EU Sanctions

Chelsea will not be able to sell UEFA Champions League tickets for home matches at Stamford Bridge under Roman Abramovich following his sanctioning by the European Union.

The Blues owner was sanctioned by the European Union just hours before Chelsea faced LOSC Lille in the Champions League.

As per Sky Sports News, Chelsea will be banned from selling tickets at Stamford Bridge for their fans under his ownership in the Champions League.

Chelsea were ordered to run the Club under a special licence which allowed them to continue fulfilling their games.

Abramovich's assets were frozen, and is effectively paused all of Chelsea's income streams after the terms in the licence were revealed.

Chelsea were banned from selling merchandise, closing their Stamford Bridge megastore. But it also stopped the Club selling tickets beyond March 10.

This led to controversy as Chelsea were unable to sell tickets for their FA Cup clash versus Middlesbrough on Saturday.

The Blues asked for the match to be played behind closed doors, leading to outrage.

The Blues face Lille in the round of 16 second leg in France and if they are to progress, they will face a home clash in the quarter final.

The UK Government have given the green light for Chelsea to go ahead with the sale of the Club despite Abramovich's sanctioning.

Chelsea will be hoping that the takeover can happen quickly to stop effecting the Club and it's fans.

The Government have stated that they will ensure Chelsea fans don't face further ticket problems after the international break at the end of March, but there will likely be new owners in place by then.

