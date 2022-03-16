Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Chelsea Unable to Sell Champions League Tickets for Rest of Season Under Roman Abramovich Following EU Sanctions

Chelsea will not be able to sell UEFA Champions League tickets for home matches at Stamford Bridge under Roman Abramovich following his sanctioning by the European Union.

The Blues owner was sanctioned by the European Union just hours before Chelsea faced LOSC Lille in the Champions League.

As per Sky Sports News, Chelsea will be banned from selling tickets at Stamford Bridge for their fans under his ownership in the Champions League.

imago1010479112h

Chelsea were ordered to run the Club under a special licence which allowed them to continue fulfilling their games. 

Abramovich's assets were frozen, and is effectively paused all of Chelsea's income streams after the terms in the licence were revealed.

Chelsea were banned from selling merchandise, closing their Stamford Bridge megastore. But it also stopped the Club selling tickets beyond March 10. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This led to controversy as Chelsea were unable to sell tickets for their FA Cup clash versus Middlesbrough on Saturday.

imago0152699627h

The Blues asked for the match to be played behind closed doors, leading to outrage.

The Blues face Lille in the round of 16 second leg in France and if they are to progress, they will face a home clash in the quarter final.

The UK Government have given the green light for Chelsea to go ahead with the sale of the Club despite Abramovich's sanctioning.

Chelsea will be hoping that the takeover can happen quickly to stop effecting the Club and it's fans.

The Government have stated that they will ensure Chelsea fans don't face further ticket problems after the international break at the end of March, but there will likely be new owners in place by then.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago0152699627h
News

Report: UK Government/DCMS 'Working to Ensure' Chelsea Don't Face Ticket Problems After International Break

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010489493h
News

Three UK Order Chelsea to Find Solution to Logo Demands Following Abramovich Sanctioning

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010595486h
News

Report: Antonio Rudiger Agreed Chelsea Wages During Contract Extension Talks Before Roman Abramovich Sanctioning

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago0046129121h
News

Revealed: Ricketts Family 'Head of Queue' as Bidders With Sports Club Ownership Experience Preferred in Race to Buy Chelsea

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago0152699627h
News

Ghanaian Businessman Bernard Antwi Boasiako Confirms Chelsea Interest

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago0137224451h
News

Revealed: Partnership to Buy Chelsea is Between Ricketts Family & Ken Griffin, Not Hedge Fund Company Citadel

By Nick Emms4 hours ago
imago1010578527h
News

Nick Candy denies Wyss-Boehly-Goldstein super consortium rumours because he 'doesn't want a Spurs fan' as part of Chelsea future

By Nick Emms4 hours ago
imago0041583874h
News

New York Jets Co-owner Woody Johnson Expected to Make £2BN Bid for Chelsea This Week

By Rob Calcutt4 hours ago