'Chelsea Uncertainty Does Not Faze Me' - Thomas Tuchel on His Future at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed he is not fazed by any uncertainty over his future at Stamford Bridge.

The comment came following the news that club owner Roman Abramovich will be selling the club after nearly 20 years of ownership.

Since the decision, questions have been flying around as to who would take over the club, as well as what would happen to its current staff, including manager Thomas Tuchel.

Speaking ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Burnley on Saturday afternoon, Tuchel was questioned on whether he will have problems staying at Chelsea.

“No. The opposite of problems staying here," he told the media. "I said many times I love working in Premier League.

"I love to be in England and feel the tradition and love for sports in general and football in particular. It's an amazing place to be.

"Chelsea, for me, is a perfect fit. I love to be here. I love everything about the club. Hopefully it continues. There is not an uncertainty, but isn’t it always as a football manager? I am used and trained to live with it.

"Of course, different levels and this is quite a level I have to be honest. I am positive, I hope things will end well.”

Tuchel has had an exceptional impact in west London since his arrival back in January 2021.

In a little over a year, he has led his team to a Champions League trophy, a UEFA Super Cup and a FIFA Club World Cup, as well as reaching a Carabao Cup and FA Cup final.

