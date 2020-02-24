Absolute Chelsea
Frank Lampard accepts Chelsea are underdogs against Bayern Munich

Matt Debono

Chelsea face Bayern Munich in the first-leg of their last-16 Champions League tie on Tuesday and Frank Lampard has accepted that his side are underdogs.

The Blues are currently sat in fourth spot whilst Bayern are top of the Bundesliga. But the visitors make the trip to the English capital with their 100% win record in the Champions League. 

It's going to be a difficult task for Lampard's side to overcome, but he has insisted he is fazed by the 'underdog' tag and is fully focused on securing progression into the quarter-finals.

2FB84B98-CEA8-4B44-BCE3-9BD0DE53B3DD
Chelsea will have to ensure that Robert Lewandowski is nullified to stand any chance of staying in the tie.Getty Images

"I think the underdog talk is better to come from the outside, from people who are looking from the out in," Lampard said. "My job is just to prepare for the game and look at the opponent, see their strengths, see our strengths and ask can we find weaknesses there?

“I understand if people do call us the underdogs because Bayern Munich are so strong," continued Lampard. "When you look at their team, the talent and the medals they have, maybe we don’t have that experience but these things are there to change. 

"It’s there to turn to turn it around [the tie], to overcome being the underdog. Those are the best stories in sport. I'm focused on what it's going to take to win these two matches."

After all, Chelsea not only defied the odds back in 2012 to beat Bayern Munich in the Champions League final, but they did it in Bayern's own backyard - the Allianz Arena.

----------

