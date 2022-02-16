Chelsea Unveil Club World Cup Banner Outside Stamford Bridge After Abu Dhabi Triumph

Chelsea have updated their banner at Stamford Bridge, showcasing the major trophies won by the club following the Club World Cup triumph.

The Blues overcame Palmeiras in the final in Abu Dhabi, with Kai Havertz bagging the winning penalty.

And now Chelsea have unveiled the updated banner outside Stamford Bridge, adding the Club World Cup to the collection as they have now won it all.

The Club World Cup was the only trophy missing from the collection as the Blues have now won every major title there is to win under Roman Abramovich.

Cesar Azpilicueta has also now won it all at Chelsea amid rumours of a summer departure.

Chelsea had previously lost out on the Club World Cup back in 2012, falling to defeat to Corinthians but made things right this year.

The Blues overcame Al Hilal in the semi-final before beating Palmeiras to be officially named Champions of the World.

Pep Guardiola has already congratulated Thomas Tuchel's side for the triumph as Chelsea prepare for the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool at the end of the month.

Chelsea will be wearing gold Club World Cup badges on their shirts for the rest of the season in the UEFA Champions League as they attempt to defend their crown after last season's victory in the competition.

It remains to be seen as to whether Chelsea will wear the gold badges in the Premier League, with Liverpool previously allowed to wear theres for a single match.

