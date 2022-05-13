Chelsea will play three games as part of their pre-season tour to America this summer and the opponents, dates and locations have all been revealed.

Thomas Tuchel's side will head Stateside, to the home of soon-to-be new owners' Todd Boehly and some of his consortium. It was a trip they had wanted to do prior to Covid-19 changing the course of their pre-season plans.

But this summer they will make the trip across the Atlantic and the schedule now appears final. As per Nizaar Kinsella, the final plans for the United States tour in July have now been revealed.

IMAGO / PA Images

Match 1

Date: July 16

Opponent: Club America

Stadium: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Match 2

Date: July 20

Opponent: Charlotte FC

Stadium: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

Match 3

Date: July 23

Opponent: Arsenal

Stadium: Camping World Stadium, Orlando

Further Details

In Goal's report, it states that Chelsea will have a week-long pre-season training camp at UCLA's world-class sporting facilities in Los Angeles.

The season will begin on August 6 which will give the Blues several weeks to prepare for the new campaign that starts earlier as a result of the mid-season World Cup in Qatar.

Tuchel's men could be at Wembley a week prior for the Community Shield should they claim glory in Saturday's FA Cup final at Wembley against Liverpool.

Fixture schedules for the 2022/23 season are released at 9am on Thursday 16 June when Chelsea will learn their opening day opponents.

