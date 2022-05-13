Pre-Season: Chelsea Plans For United States Tour Confirmed as 3 Fixtures vs Club America, Charlotte & Arsenal Revealed
Chelsea will play three games as part of their pre-season tour to America this summer and the opponents, dates and locations have all been revealed.
Thomas Tuchel's side will head Stateside, to the home of soon-to-be new owners' Todd Boehly and some of his consortium. It was a trip they had wanted to do prior to Covid-19 changing the course of their pre-season plans.
But this summer they will make the trip across the Atlantic and the schedule now appears final. As per Nizaar Kinsella, the final plans for the United States tour in July have now been revealed.
Match 1
Date: July 16
Opponent: Club America
Stadium: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas
Match 2
Date: July 20
Opponent: Charlotte FC
Read More
Stadium: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte
Match 3
Date: July 23
Opponent: Arsenal
Stadium: Camping World Stadium, Orlando
Further Details
In Goal's report, it states that Chelsea will have a week-long pre-season training camp at UCLA's world-class sporting facilities in Los Angeles.
The season will begin on August 6 which will give the Blues several weeks to prepare for the new campaign that starts earlier as a result of the mid-season World Cup in Qatar.
Tuchel's men could be at Wembley a week prior for the Community Shield should they claim glory in Saturday's FA Cup final at Wembley against Liverpool.
Fixture schedules for the 2022/23 season are released at 9am on Thursday 16 June when Chelsea will learn their opening day opponents.
