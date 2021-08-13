Chelsea 'Very Sure' on Romelu Lukaku Signing Following Club-Record Deal

Thomas Tuchel has admitted that Chelsea were 'very sure' about signing Romelu Lukaku following the club's record transfer annoucement.

Lukaku is unavailable for Chelsea's Premier League clash against Crystal Palace, with the forward likely to make his debut against Arsenal.

Speaking to journalists ahead of Saturday's Premier League opener, Tuchel discussed the signing.

The 28-year-old's return to west London was confirmed on Thursday evening when his £97.5 million transfer was made official.

Tuchel gave some insight into the signing as he said: "We had a certain profile and like I said we are very happy with the attitude and mentality of the group and we want to protect it.

"It’s not a given that a group works like this group and it’s a very precious thing. This can be decisive in football and in my opinion it is decisive and we are careful with this group and want to protect it. It’s not about bringing the most possible amount of players into this group, it’s about being sure that the player’s good enough, talented enough, in the right state of mind and has something to give from his personality that improves us."

Tuchel's further comments on Lukaku signing

The Blues had been heavily linked with Erling Haaland previous to bringing in Lukaku as Tuchel looked to improve his Champions League winning squad with a world-class forward.

The Chelsea boss continued to explain how the Blues were confident in bringing Lukaku in: "We were as sure as we could be in any transfer. There are always issues and doubts but we were very sure with Romelu. He knows the club, he knows what Chelsea is about and we are happy it is like this." he said.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube