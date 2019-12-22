Absolute Chelsea
Chelsea victory marred by alleged racist abuse and object throwing from Spurs 'fans'

Matt Debono

Chelsea had their 2-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspur tainted following incidents in the home stands on Sunday afternoon. 

Willian bagged a brace in north London to damn Jose Mourinho to a defeat to his former side, and to ensure Chelsea remain in the Champions League spots at Christmas. 

But in the second-half of the London derby, it all got ugly in the stands when Blues keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was the victim of objects thrown by the home supporters behind the goal of the north stand. 

Referee Anthony Taylor was then approached by Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta who spoke to Taylor regarding an incident involving Antonio Rudiger, who claimed he was racially abused by the home supporters. 

----------

WATCH: Jose Mourinho on alleged racist abuse during Tottenham versus Chelsea

----------

Protocol was followed with those in the stadium being addressed by a PA announcement on three occasions which warned 'racist behaviour is interfering with the game'.

Tottenham Hotspur released a statement on the alleged racist abuse, which read: "We are now conducting a thorough investigation, which will include liaising with Chelsea and their players for their observations. Any form of racism is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our stadium.

"We take any such allegations extremely seriously and shall take the strongest possible action against any individual found to be behaving in such a way, including stadium bans."

Speaking post-match, Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta addressed the incident: "It is made very clear to us all that if we have heard any racist incident to report it.

"Toni [Antonio Rudiger] came to me and told me he was listening to racist songs towards him, so I reported it to the referee.

"We are very concerned and aware of the problems. Altogether we need to make it stop. I hope everything gets clear and we eradicate it as soon as possible. It's a problem not just in football but in life."

----------

