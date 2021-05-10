Sports Illustrated home
Chelsea vs Arsenal: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea face Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's side edged closer to finishing in the top four with a vital, stoppage time 2-1 victory over Champions-elect Manchester City on Saturday evening.

Another win on Wednesday against the Gunners would all but seal a Champions League qualification spot.

Here are all the details that you need to tune into Chelsea versus Arsenal on Wednesday 12 May:

Kick-off time

United Kingdom

Kick-off gets underway at 20:15 UK time.

United States of America

Eastern time: 15:15 EST

Pacific time: 12:15 PST

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports and available via the Sky Go app.

US customers can view the Premier League clash live on NBCSN.

Referee: Andre Marriner

Full list of officials here.

