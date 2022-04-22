Skip to main content

Chelsea vs Liverpool: FA Cup Final Date & Kick-Off Time Confirmed

The date and kick-off time has been confirmed for Chelsea's FA Cup final against Liverpool next month.

The Blues overcame Crystal Palace 2-0 in the semi-final to earn a place at Wembley, where they will face Jurgen Klopp's men.

After a heartbreaking defeat on penalties in the Carabao Cup final earlier in the season to Liverpool, Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea are out for revenge when the sides face off in the FA Cup final.

When will the match be played?

The final will be played on on Saturday 14 May at Wembley with kick-off at 4.45pm (UK).

Chelsea will wear their second kit and play in yellow in the final at Wembley. 

The Blues have made three FA Cup finals in a row now, falling to defeat at the hands of Leicester City and Arsenal in previous finals.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, semi-final goalscorer, has admitted that his Chelsea side are out for revenge in the final.

He said: "We saw it yesterday. We want to get them back. Simple as that. It was a fantastic game we lost in the Carabao Cup final. We look forward to getting our revenge."

Adding fuel to the fire was USMNT and Chelsea star Christian Pulisic, who stated that the Blues have unfinished business with Liverpool this season after the Carabao Cup final loss and two draws in the Premier League against the Reds.

"Yeah absolutely, that's the idea," he said. "We want to get well-prepared. Obviously, we've got other games leading up to that.

"We're happy with where we're at right now, we've got something left to play for this season, and we're looking forward to finishing strong."

