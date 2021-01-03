Chelsea vs Man City: Premier League clash will go ahead despite positive COVID-19 cases

NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Chelsea vs Man City latest: Premier League clash set to go ahead despite two new positive cases inside City camp

Chelsea's Premier League clash against Manchester City on Sunday at Stamford Bridge is set to go ahead despite Pep Guardiola's side recording another two positive COVID-19 tests.

City saw their game against Everton postponed after an outbreak within their camp, and have since had more positive tests come back with defender Eric Garcia and a member of staff contracting the virus it has been revealed by Manchester Evening News

However, after City were forced to mass test during the week following the closure of their training ground, no new positive tests had been reported, which also saw Garcia not be with the squad as he was injured and didn't travel to London for the Chelsea match.

This means the league game can go ahead as planned on Sunday at 4.30pm [UK].

Frank Lampard also confirmed several members of Chelsea staff had contracted the virus, however it hasn't affected the first-team squad. 

