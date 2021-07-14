Sports Illustrated home
Chelsea vs Peterborough United Pre-Season Friendly Details: When, Where & Availability to Watch

Kicking off pre-season.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea will begin their 2021/22 pre-season campaign at home to Peterborough United.

After returning last week to Cobham, Thomas Tuchel's side's preparations for the upcoming season will begin on Saturday to Championship opposition.

They will welcome Peterborough to Cobham for their first friendly of pre-season, with first-team players expected to be involved at the weekend.

E6GyXILXMAMCek-

The details of Saturday's friendly have been provided by the Peterborough Telegraph and Sam Inkersole

All the details

When: Saturday 17 July

Where: Cobham Training Centre (Chelsea Training Ground)

Kick Off: 11am (UK)

Where to Watch: The game will be played behind closed doors and won't be available to watch. 

What's been said?

Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson is looking forward to facing the Blues at Cobham, also confirming their travel plans for Saturday's match. 

“It’s a game that has come at the right time for us. It will be a good test of where we are at. It’s obviously a big step up in standard. It’s a game against high quality players. I understand they will be using first team players so we will need to have our defensive shape spot on for a start.

“It also gives us a chance to get away for a couple of days. We will travel down on Thursday night, train at Chelsea on Friday and then play the game Saturday morning."

Chelsea will then travel to Ireland for a camp before returning to face Arsenal and Tottenham in pre-season. 

