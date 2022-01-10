Chelsea vs Plymouth: Club World Cup Involvement Expected to Impact FA Cup Tie Date

Chelsea will face Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fourth round, and although the fixture dates are yet to be confirmed and announced, it is likely there will be two days which the game can't be played on.

After Thomas Tuchel saw his side beat Chesterfield 5-1 at Stamford Bridge, they were handed a fourth round home match against League One outfit Plymouth who knocked out Birmingham City on Saturday.

The draw was made on Sunday evening which will see ties played on the weekend of Friday 4 February, with games on the Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea have two weeks off once they play Tottenham Hotspur on January 23 before they play Plymouth in west London.

However, the FA Cup clash is the final game before the Blues jet off to the United Arab Emirates for the Club World Cup following their Champions League triumph.

They will play on Wednesday 9 February and Saturday 12 February which will mean they will likely fly on Sunday to either land on Sunday evening, or early Monday morning.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

This will mean they will be unable to play the FA Cup match against the Greens on the Sunday or Monday, suggesting the tie, which is likely to be selected for television purpose although unconfirmed, will be played on the Friday night or at some point on Saturday.

Chelsea will want to have as much time to recover before flying out to the Middle East for the FIFA tournament and beginning preparations as they look to collect more silverware to add to the trophy cabinet this season.

The FA are yet to release any details of when the fixtures will be played, or which games will be televised, but it's likely Chelsea versus Plymouth will be held in the early parts of the cup weekend.

