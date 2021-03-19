Chelsea 'waiting for Thiago Silva's final decision' over new contract

Chelsea are now waiting for defender Thiago Silva to make his final decision over a new contract at the club.

Silva, 36, joined on a free transfer last summer from PSG, initially on a one-year contract but the club had an option to extend it by a further year.

His age has proved to be just a number this season following his spectacular performances in the Blues backline which has seen them become a more solid unit this term compared to last season.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

With and without Silva in the side, after he picked up a thigh injury which has kept him on the sidelines, Tuchel's defence has only conceded two goals in 13 games which has seen the Blues yet to suffer defeat under the German.

And they are now waiting on Silva to make a decision over his contract at the club.

Chelsea are keen to extend his deal in west London and expected a decision in the coming day and weeks, according to Fabrizio Romano.

This comes after he recently reported that the deal is a 'work in progress' with the club hoping the Brazilian will extend his deal.

His wife, Belle, recently hinted that he could be staying at the club beyond the summer after saying, "Chelsea are the best club in the world, I love them. We will be champions next year."

Silva was caught coaching every minute of Chelsea's Champions League second leg tie in the last-16 against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, and celebrated with teammates Mason Mount and Jorginho on a special night for the club in west London.

